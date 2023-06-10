State of Minnesota District Court St. Lo

State of Minnesota District Court St. Louis County Sixth District Court File Number: 69DU-FA-23-403 File Copy Notice of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) In the Matter of Tayler Elizabeth Powe vs Dequaries Martez Williams To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in this case. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address: St. Louis County District Court 100 North 5th Avenue West Duluth Minnesota 55802-1285 Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense toprosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Dated: June 6, 2023 Amy Turnquist Court Administrator (June 10, 2023) 232547