State of Minnesota District Court St. Lo

State of Minnesota District Court St. Louis County Sixth District Court File Number: 69DU-FA-23-369 File Copy Notice of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) In the Matter of Diane Lee Mayberry vs Jason Ramon Mayberry To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED tthat a Petition for Order for Protection has been issued in this case. A hearing is scheduled for June 13, 2023 at 1:15 PM via zoom. You may obtain a copy of the Petition for Order for Protection from the court administrator’s office at the following address: St. Louis County District Court 100 North 5th Avenue West Duluth Minnesota 55802-1285 Failure to attend the hearing or to obtain a copy of the Petition will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Dated: May 31, 2023 Amy Turnquist Court Administrator (June 3, 2023) 230036