State of Minnesota District Court Ramsey County Second Judicial District Court File Number: 62-DA-FA-22-1087 Case Type: Domestic Abuse In The Matter Of Lamika Ann Travis Vs Maurion Jameel Travis Notice of Hearing by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) To Respondent named above: An order has been issued directing you to appear at the Ramsey County Juvenile and Family Justice Center, 25 W 7th St, St. Paul MN 55102 on January 19, 2023 at 8:15 AM and explain why the relief sought in the Petition for the Order for Protection should not be granted. You may obtain a copy of the Petition and any order issued from the court from the Ramsey County Court Administrator’s Office. If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s Order. Court Administrator Ramsey County District Court (Jan 7, 2023) 149116