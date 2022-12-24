STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT PROBAT

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 69VI-CV-12-800 (Sealed) In Re: The Irrevocable Special Needs Trust of Adeline Klatt created pursuant to Court Order dated September 25, 2012 ORDER FOR HEARING The Petition for Settlement and Allowance of Trustee’s Accounts from September 26, 2017 to September 25, 2022 and for an Order Approving all Acts of the Trustee by Petitioner, Trust Point, Inc., the Trustee of the Irrevocable Special Needs Trust of Adeline Klatt, by and through its attorney, Randy F. Boggio, Maser, Amundson & Boggio, P.A., 6601 Lyndale Avenue South, Suite 320, Richfield, Minnesota 55423, having come before the Court; IT IS ORDERED that said Petition be heard on the 23rd day of January , 2023, at 10:00 a.m. by the above-named Court. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that Petitioner give notice of said hearing by mailing, at least fifteen (15) days before the date of the hearing, a copy of the Order for Hearing to all interested parties at their respective addresses, and have this Order published once, at least twenty (20) days prior to date of said hearing, in a legal newspaper. BY THE COURT: Dated: Dec. 20, 2022 /s/ Andrew R Peterson Judge of District Court MASER, AMUNDSON & BOGGIO, P.A. Randy F. Boggio, Attorney ID No. 16379X 6601 Lyndale Avenue South, Suite 320 Richfield, MN 55423 Phone: (952) 952-4147 Email: rboggio@maserlaw.com Attorney for Petitioner/Trustee (Dec. 24, 2022) 137115