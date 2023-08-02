State of Minnesota District Court Melani

State of Minnesota District Court Melanie Renee Sorenson Petitioner vs Tyree Green Respondent Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on July 6, 2023. A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 100 N. 5th Ave. W. Rm. 320 Duluth, MN 55802 Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. July 28, 2023 Date Courtney Hill Court Administrator / Deputy (Aug. 2, 2023) 246096