State of Minnesota District Court Edward
State of Minnesota District Court Edward Charles Barbo, Jr. Petitioner vs Theresa F. Brissett Respondent Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on December 8, 2022. A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 100 N. 5th Ave. W. Duluth, MN 55802 Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. January 10, 2022 Date /s/ Courtney Hill Court Administrator / Deputy (Jan 14, 2023) 157064