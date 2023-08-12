State of Minnesota District Court County St Louis Judicial District: Sixth Court File Number: 69DU-CV-23-1441 Case Type: Harassment Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication Daveneil Ash Petitioner vs Jamela Moore Respondent To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on July 20, 2023. A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address:100 N. 5th Ave. W. Rm. 320 Duluth, MN 55802 Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Date: August 9, 2023 /s/ Courtney Hill Court Administrator/Deputy (Aug. 12, 2023) 249283