State of Minnesota District Court County St. Louis Judicial District: Sixth Court File Number: 69DU-FA-23-534 Case Type: Domestic Abuse In the Matter of: Charla Lorriane Martin Petitioner vs James Michael Martin Respondent Notice of Issuance of Emergency (EX Parte) Order For Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. 518B.01, subd.8) To Respondent named above: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in the above matter. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 100 North 5th Ave West, Room 320, Duluth MN, 55802 Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. August 2, 2023 Date /s/ Matthew A. Stai Court Administrator / Deputy (Aug. 5, 2023) 247172