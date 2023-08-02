State of Minnesota District Court County Judicial District: Court File Number: 69DU-CV-22-128 Case Type: Harassment Deliena Ruhtann Lamberton Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication Petitioner vs James Robert Makinen Respondent To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on 01/24/2022 and 07/28/2023. A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 100 N 5th Avenue West, Room 320, Duluth, MN 55802. (Aug. 2, 2023) 246121