State of Minnesota District Court County of: St. Louis Judicial District: Sixth District Court File Number: 69DU-JV-23-82 Case Type: CHIPS In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Felicia Martin, Eugene Olson, Jr. and Steven Martin Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter (CHP-114) NOTICE TO: Felicia Martin, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Child in Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services. 2. This is your notice that this Child in Need of Protection or Services case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 100 North 5th Avenue West Duluth Minnesota 55802-1285, on August 28, 2023 at 11:15 am or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition. BY: Dated July 26, 2023 St. Louis County Court Administration 100 North 5th Avenue West Duluth Minnesota 55802-1285 (218) 221-7560 (July 29, 2023) 245374