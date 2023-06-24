State of Minnesota District Court County St. Louis Judicial District: Sixth Court File Number: 69DU-CV-22-2159 Case Type: Harassment Brittaney Marie Letourneau Petitioner vs Steven Bandelin Respondent Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on November 23, 2022. A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: St. Louis County Courthouse, Room 320, 100 N. 5th Ave. W., Duluth, MN 55802. Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. /s/ Hannah Mitchell Court Administrator / Deputy Dated: 6-21-2023 (June 24, 2023)