State of Minnesota District Court County St. Louis Judicial District: 6th Court File Number: 69DU-CV-23-825 Case Type: Harassment Jessica Elizabeth Brochu Petitioner vs Louis Bradley Winter-Hawk Senarighi Respondent Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on 4/27/2023 A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 100 North 5th Ave W. Room 320, Duluth, MN 55802 Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. 06/07/2023 Date Nicole Stroschein Court Administrator / Deputy (June 10, 2023) 232736