State of Minnesota District Court County St. Louis Judicial District: Sixth Court File Number: 69DU-CV-23-838 Case Type: Name Change In the Matter of the Application of: Desirae Delaine Bell On Behalf of: Kingston Jay Benson For a Change of Name to: Kingston Jay Bell TO: Mathew M. Benson Name of Parent to be notified 723 Kenwood Ave. Unit 304 Duluth, MN 55802 Notice of Hearing by Publication (Minor Name Change) Minn. Stat. 259.10 An Application for Name Change has been filed by Desirae Bell for a change of name for the minor child(ren) Kingston Jay Benson to Kingston Jay Bell. A hearing on this Application will be held at 100 N 5th Ave West, Duluth, MN 55802 via zoom on July 13, 2023, at 3;00 pm. You may obtain a copy of the Application for Name Change from Duluth Court Administration 100 N 5th Ave West, Room 320, Duluth, MN 55802. If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s Application for a Name Change for the minor child(ren) may be granted. Dated: May 3, 2023 Amy Turnquist Court Adminsitrator By: /s/ Christa Fennath Deputy (June 3, 10 & 17, 2023) 229826