State of Minnesota District Court County of: St. Louis Judicial District: Sixth District Court File Number: 69DU-JV-21-292 Case Type: CHIPS - Permanency In the Matter of the Child of: Patricia E. St. Germaine, Crystal Sargent, Melvin Sargent, III Summons and Notice Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody Matter (CHP-117) NOTICE TO: Crystal Sargent, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody has been filed in the Juvenile Court. This petition asks the court to permanently transfer the parent/guardian’s legal and physical custodial rights to a relative. 2. This is your notice that this Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 100 North 5th Avenue West Duluth Minnesota 55802-1285, on June 21, 2023 at 9:30 am or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently transferring the legal and physical custodial rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or permanent out-of-home placement of the child(ren). Dated April 28, 2023 BY: St. Louis County Court Administration 100 North 5th Avenue West Duluth Minnesota 55802-1285 (218) 221-7560 (May 3, 10 & 17, 2023) 220250