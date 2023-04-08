State of Minnesota District Court County of: St. Louis Court File Number: 69DU-JV-23-88 Judicial District: Sixth District Case Type: CHIPS - Permanency In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Lisa Mathison and William Nicholas Summons and Notice Termination of Parental Rights Matter (CHP-115) NOTICE TO: Lisa Matheson, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed. 2. This is your notice that this Termination of Parental Rights case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 100 North 5th Avenue West Duluth Minnesota 55802-1285, on May 31, 2023 at 10:00 am or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition. BY: Dated April 6, 2023 St. Louis County Court Administration 100 North 5th Avenue West Duluth Minnesota 55802-1285 218-221-7560 (April 8. 15 & 22, 2023) 212148