State of Minnesota District Court County of: St. Louis Judicial District: Sixth District Court File Number: 69DU-JV-22-280 Case Type: CHIPS In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Alexis Scheer, Blane Carey and Leonardo Debruce Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter (CHP-114) NOTICE TO: Blane Carey, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Child in Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services. 2. This is your notice that this Child in Need of Protection or Services case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 100 North 5th Avenue West Duluth Minnesota 55802-1285, on April 26, 2023 at 9:00 am or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition. Dated March 30, 2023 BY: St. Louis County Court Administration 100 North 5th Avenue West Duluth Minnesota 55802-1285 218-221-7560 (April 5, 2023) 209929