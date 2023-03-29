STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Trust Court File# 69-C8-92-601722 In the matter of The Martin and Elizabeth Gundersen Trust NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR INSTRUCTIONS, SETTLEMENT AND ALLOWANCE OF FINAL ACCOUNT, AND APPROVAL OF TERMINATION OF TRUST AND DISTRIBUTION OF TRUST ASSETS TO DULUTH-SUPERIOR AREA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS GIVEN that a Petition for Instructions, Settlement and allowance of Final Account Approval of Termination of Trust and Distribution of Trust Assets to The Duluth-Superior Area Community foundation has been filed with the Court. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted. The Court represents all persons in interest who are minors or incapacitated, or unborn, unascertained or whose identity or address is unknown and not reasonably ascertainable, and has determined that all other persons with an interest in the Trust are represented under sections 501C.0301 to 501C.0304. IT IS ORDERED, that the Petition will be heard on May 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM by this Court at the St. Louis County Courthouse, 100 North 5th Avenue West Duluth. MN 55802. Notice shall be given to all persons named in the Petition as having or as claiming an interest in the Trust. Notice shall be given by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order for Hearing to all persons named in the Petition as having or who may claim to have an interest in the Trust, at their last known addresses by U.S. Postal Service at least 15 days prior to the hearing date and publishing this Notice and Order for Hearing one time at least 20 days prior to the hearing date in a legal newspaper of St. Louis County, Minnesota. Dated: March 21, 2023 /s/ Jill Eichenwald BY THE COURT Judge of District Court (COURT SEAL) Attorneys for Petitioner Bradley W. Hanson#15894X Jolene R. Schley# 0353619 Quinlivan & Hughes, PA 1740 West Saint Germain Street Saint Cloud, MN, 56301 Telephone: (320) 251-1414 FAX: (320) 251-1415 (March 29, 2023) 208571