State of Minnesota District Court County Judicial District: Sixth St. Louis Court File Number: 69DU-FA-23-56 Case Type: Domestic Abuse In the Matter of: Jasmyne Marie Ratliff and On Behalf of Minor Chidren Petitioner vs. Latwonn Revel Shaw Respondent Notice of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) To Respondent named above: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in the above matter. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address: Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Date 1/31/2023 /s/ Makenzee Schleret (Feb 4, 2023) 187699