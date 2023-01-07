STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: OTHER CIVIL (Quiet Title) Star PB, LLC Plaintiff, v. St. Paul & Duluth Railroad Company, BNSF Railway Company, Terminal Realty Co., a Delaware corporation, Etor Realty Corp., a Minnesota corporation, Etor Properties, Limited Partnership, a Minnesota limited partnership, Etor Properties, LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company, PFL, Inc., a Minnesota corporation, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein, Defendants. Court File: 69DU-CV-22-1225 SUMMONS THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: You are hereby summoned and required to serve upon plaintiff’s attorneys an Answer to the Complaint which is on file in the office of the Court Administrator of the above-named Court, within twenty-one (21) days after service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. This action involves, affects, or brings into question real property in the County of St. Louis, State of Minnesota described as follows: Parcel 1: Assuming Lake Avenue South to run North and South, the West 12 feet (also sometimes referred to as the rear 12 feet) of Lots 272, 274, 276, and 278, Lake Avenue, Upper Duluth, St. Louis County, Minnesota. Parcel 2: Lots 281, 283, 285, 287 (except the East 14 feet of the North 14 feet of said Lot 287), 289 (except the East 14 feet of said Lot 289), 291 (except the East 14 feet of the South 39 feet of said Lot 291), 293, 295, 297, and 299, Minnesota Avenue, Upper Duluth, St. Louis County, Minnesota and that portion of vacated Minnesota Avenue adjacent to said Lots and lying between the East line of Minnesota Avenue and the United States Government Dock Line. Parcel 3: The North half of vacated Morse Street abutting upon Lot 281 Minnesota Avenue, Upper Duluth, St. Louis County, Minnesota and that portion of vacated Minnesota Avenue adjacent thereto and lying between the East line of Minnesota Avenue and the United States Government Dock Line. Parcel 4: Lot 288, Lake Avenue, Upper Duluth, St. Louis County, Minnesota, except the East 88 feet thereof and except the North 15 feet thereof. Parcel 5: Lots 282 and 284, Lake Avenue, Upper Duluth, St. Louis County, Minnesota and the North half of vacated Morse Street abutting upon said Lot 282 together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the “Real Property”). NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the object of said action is to obtain a judgment declaring that plaintiff is the owner in fee of the Real Property described above, and that the Defendants, and each of them, have no right, title, estate, interest, or lien in or upon the said Real Property. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that no personal claim is made by plaintiff against any of the Defendants. Civil cases are subject to Alternative Dispute Resolution processes as provided in Rule 114 of the General Rules of Practice for the District Courts. Alternative Dispute Resolution includes mediation, arbitration, and other processes set forth in the rules. You may contact the Court Administrator for information about these processes and about resources available in your area. Dated: June 10, 2022. FRYBERGER, BUCHANAN, SMITH & FREDERICK, P.A. /s/ Mathew H. Hanka Matthew H. Hanka, Atty. Reg. #0336889 302 West Superior Street, Suite 700 Duluth, MN 55802 (218) 725-6815 mhanka@fryberger.com Attorneys for Plaintiff (Jan 7, 2023) 151869