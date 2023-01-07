STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: OTHER CIVIL (Quiet Title) ALB I LLC, Plaintiff, v. St. Paul & Duluth Railroad Company, BNSF Railway Company, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein, Defendants. Court File: 69DU-CV-22-1227 SUMMONS THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: You are hereby summoned and required to serve upon plaintiff’s attorneys an Answer to the Complaint which is on file in the office of the Court Administrator of the above-named Court, within twenty-one (21) days after service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. This action involves, affects, or brings into question real property in the County of St. Louis, State of Minnesota described as follows: Lot 300, Lake Avenue, Upper Duluth, St. Louis County, Minnesota together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the “Real Property”). NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the object of said action is to obtain a judgment declaring that plaintiff is the owner in fee of the Real Property described above, and that the Defendants, and each of them, have no right, title, estate, interest, or lien in or upon the said Real Property. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that no personal claim is made by plaintiff against any of the Defendants. Civil cases are subject to Alternative Dispute Resolution processes as provided in Rule 114 of the General Rules of Practice for the District Courts. Alternative Dispute Resolution includes mediation, arbitration, and other processes set forth in the rules. You may contact the Court Administrator for information about these processes and about resources available in your area. Dated: June 10, 2022 FRYBERGER, BUCHANAN, SMITH & FREDERICK, P.A. /s/ Mathew H. Hanka Matthew H. Hanka, Atty. Reg. #0336889 302 West Superior Street, Suite 700 Duluth, MN 55802 (218) 725-6815 mhanka@fryberger.com Attorneys for Plaintiff (Jan 7, 2023) 15187