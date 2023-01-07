State of Minnesota District Court Count: St Louis Judicial District: Sixth Court file: 69HI-CV-22-1180 Cynthia Marie Seguin Petitioner vs Jerry Boykin Respondent Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on November 21, 2022. A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date of this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from court administrator’s office at the following address: 1810 12th Ave E. Hibbing, MN 55746 Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Date: December 30, 2022 /s/ Dominique Mayer Court Administrator/Deputy (Jan 7, 2023) 147876