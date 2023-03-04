State of Minnesota District Court Branno
State of Minnesota District Court Brannon Mayer obo minor child Petitioner vs Caleb Troy Forsberg Respondent Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on February 16, 2023. A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 100 N. 5th Ave. W. Rm. 320 Duluth, MN 55802 Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. March 2, 2023 Date /s/ Courtney Hill Court Administrator / Deputy (March 4, 2023) 200769