State of Minnesota District Court Branno

State of Minnesota District Court Brannon Mayer obo minor child Petitioner vs Cholena Painter aka Cholena Painter-Geror Respondent Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on February 7, 2023. A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address:100 N. 5th Ave. W. Rm. 320 Duluth, MN 55802 Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. March 2, 2023 Date /s/ Courtney Hill Court Administrator / Deputy (March 4, 2023) 200765