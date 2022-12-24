State of Minnesota County St. Louis Shaw

State of Minnesota County St. Louis Shawn Philip Lamere Petitioner vs Joshua Zwanzig Respondent District Court Judicial District: Sixth Court File Number: 69DU-CV-22-2366 Case Type: Harassment Shawn Philip Lamere Petitioner vs Joshua Zwanzig Respondent Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Petition for Harassment Restraining Order has been filed on November 3, 2022. [x] A hearing is scheduled for the following date, time, and location: Date: January 24, 2023 Time: 1:15p.m. Location: Zoomgov.com - Meeting ID: 160 869 6841 ; Passcode: 596956 Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. December 21, 2022 Date /s/ Courtney Hill Court Administrator / Deputy (Dec. 24, 2022) 136647