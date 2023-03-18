State of Minnesota County St. Louis Dist

State of Minnesota County St. Louis District Court Judicial District: 6th Court File Number: 69DU-CV-23-342 Case Type: Harassment Rhonda Marie Nelson Petitioner vs Kurt Leslie Nelson Respondent Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on 2/21/2023 A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 100 North 5th Ave West Room 320, Duluth MN 55802 Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Date: 3/15/2023 Nicole Stroschein Court Administrator / Deputy (March 18, 2023) 204761