State of Minnesota County St. Louis Dist

State of Minnesota County St. Louis District Court Judicial District: Sixth Court File Number: 69DU-CV-22-2644 Case Type: Harassment Sara Jo Oliver and obo minor children Petitioner vs Sheyenne Maki Respondent Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on December 20, 2022. OR A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: _________ Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Date: January 18, 2023 /s/ Courtney Hill Court Administrator/Deputy (Jan. 21, 2023) 168092