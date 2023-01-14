State of Minnesota County St. Louis Dist

State of Minnesota County St. Louis District Court Judicial District: Sixth Court File Number: 69DU-CV-22-2640 Case Type: Harassment Tyler Jon McGillivray Petitioner vs Dalton Thomas Anderson Respondent Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on December 20th, 2022. A hearing has not been scheduled.You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 100 North 5th Avenue West, Room 320, Duluth, MN 55802. Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Dated: Jan. 11, 2023 /s/ Court Administrator / Deputy (Jan. 14, 2023) 158461