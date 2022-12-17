State of Minnesota County St. Louis Dist

State of Minnesota County St. Louis District Court Judicial Dstirct: Sixth Court File Number: 69DU-CV-22-1982 Case Type: Harrassment Trista Lynn Bailey and on Behalf of Minor Children Petitioner vs Christopher Leigh Stavely Respondent Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on September 16, 2022 . A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 100 North 5th Ave West, Duluth MN 55802 Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. 12/15/2022 Date /s/ Mathew A. Stai Court Administrator / Deputy (Dec. 17, 2022) 131744