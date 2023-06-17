STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST LOUIS SI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Jesse James Crabtree, Decedent Court File No. 69HI-PR-23-53 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 26, 2023 , at 1:30 PM, a hearing will be held in this Court at Hibbing Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Kathryn E. Sandvig, whose address is 5429 Logan Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55419, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in a SUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: June 12, 2023 BY THE COURT /s/ Bhupesh Pattni Judge of District Court Dated: June 12, 2023 Amy Turnquist Court Administrator Debra Thorstensen, Deputy Attorney for Petitioner Maya E. Missaghi Estate & Elder Law Services 1900 Central Ave NE Suite 106 Minneapolis, MN, 55418 Attorney License No: 0398009 Telephone: (612) 676-6301 Email: maya.missaghi@voamn.org (June 17 & 24, 2023) 234392