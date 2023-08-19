STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS S

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 69DU-PR-23-294 Estate of Annette R. Larson, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on Sept. 19, 2023, at 1:30 PM , a hearing will be held in this Court at Duluth , Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, May 2, 2019, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Barbara J. Kneer, whose address is 334 Wilderness Way, , Brooklyn, WI, 53521 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in 0 an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: August 11, 2023 /s/ Theresa Neo Judge of District Court (COURT SEAL) Dated: August 11, 2023 Amy Turnquist Court Administrator Debra Thorstensen, Deputy Attorney for Petitioner Jennifer A. O’Neill O’Neill Elder Law, LLC 2424 Monetary Boulevard, Suite 201 Hudson, WI, 54016 Attorney License No: 0387349 Telephone: (715) 808-0610 FAX: (888) 332-7982 Email: jennifer@oneillelderlaw.com (Aug. 19 & 26; Sept 2, 2023) 250752