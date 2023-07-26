STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS S

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 69DU-PR-23- 258 Estate of Kim Skye E. Zeleznikar, a/k/a K. Skye Zeleznikar, Kim Skye Zeleznikar and Kim Skye Elizabeth Zeleznikar, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 22, 2023 , at 1 :30 PM a Hearing will be held in this Court at Duluth, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Adam Jagello, whose address is 8650 Highway 37, Iron MN 55751 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: July 19, 2023 /s/ Dale Harris Judge of District Court Amy Turnquist / Debra Thorstensen, Deputy Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Jaclyn Corradi Simon Sellman Borland & Simon PLLC PO Box 37 Hibbing MN 55746 Attorney License No: 0386620 Telephone: (218) 262-5502 FAX: (218) 263-4060 attomeys@seIImanborlandsimon.com (July 26; Aug. 2, 2023) 244198