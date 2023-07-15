STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS S

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of JOSEPH E. MAKELA, Decedent Court File No. 69DU-PR-23-237 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 8, 2023, at 1:45 (p.m.), a hearing will be held in this Court at St. Louis County Courthouse, 100 N. 5th Avenue West, Duluth, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated March 19, 2021, under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Rory D. Johnson, whose address is 801 Almac Drive, Proctor, Minnesota 55810, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. BY THE COURT Dated: July 3, 2023 /s/ Shawn Pearson Judge of District Court Dated: July 3, 2023 Amy Turnquist Court Administrator Debra Thorstensen, Deputy Attorney for Petitioner Name: Stephen J. Olson Firm: Ledin, Olson & Cockerham, S.C. Street: 1109 Tower Avenue City, State, ZIP: Superior, WI 54880 Attorney License No: 0300810 Telephone: 715-394-4471 FAX: 715-394-3889 Email: solson@loclaw.net (July 15 & 22, 2023) 240942