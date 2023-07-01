STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS S

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 69DU-PR-23-236 Estate of DOUGLAS G. BERRY, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 8, 2023 , at 1:30 (p.m.), a hearing will be held in this Court at Duluth , Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated August 20, 2004, and codicil( ) to the Will dated _________ , and separate writing( ) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Steven M. Berry and Craig R. Berry, whose addresses are (respectfully) 1930 Hartley Road, Duluth, MN 55803 and 3340 Pilgrim Lane N, Plymouth, MN 55441 as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in [x] an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Mim1esota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 5018.41, subdivision 5. Dated: June 29, 2023 /s/ Leslie E Beiers Judge of District Court Dated: June 29, 2023 Amy Turnquist/ Debra Thorstensen, Deputy Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative Name Jennifer L. Carey Firm Hanft Fride Law Firm Street 1000 US Bank Place 130 W Superior Street City, State, ZIP Duluth, MN 55802 Attorney License No: 0218881 Telephone: (218) 722-4766 FAX: 218-529-2401 Email: jlc@hanftlaw.com (July 1 & 8, 2023) 238890