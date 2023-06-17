STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS S

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Evelyn Elaine Peterson a/k/a Evelyn E. Peterson, Evelyn Peterson and Evie Peterson, Decedent Court File No. 69DU-PR-23-181 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 18, 2023 , at 1:45 PM , a REMOTE hearing will be held in this Court at 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Duluth, Minnesota, for the formal probate of a copy of the Will of the Decedent dated August 22, 2003 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Lori A. Borgman, whose address is 5946 North Ridge Drive, Savage, MN 55378 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. Dated: June 7, 2023 BY THE COURT /s/ Jill Eichenwald Judge of District Court (COURT SEAL) Dated: June 7, 2023 Amy Turnquist Court Administrator Debra Thorstensen Deputy Attorney for Petitioner Nicholas J. Kaster, Esq. Moss & Barnett 150 South Fifth Street, Suite 1200 Minneapolis, MN 55402 Attorney License No: 0334546 Telephone: (612) 877-5444 FAX: (612) 877-5075 Email: Nicholas.Kaster@lawmoss.com (June 17 & 24, 2023) 235326