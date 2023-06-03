STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS S

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of David Eugene Averill, Decedent Court File No. 69DU-PR-23-178 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 27, 2023, at 1:30 PM , a hearing will be held in this Court at 100 N 5th Avenue West, Duluth, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Duan Averill, whose address is 4310 Fifth Street Northwest, Rochester, MN, 55901 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: May 24, 2023 /s David Johnson Judge of District Court Dated: May 24, 2023 Amy Turnquist Court Adminsitrator Debra Thorstensen Deputy Attorney for Petitioner Steven E. Rolsch Rolsch Law Offices 423 Third A venue Southeast Post Office Box 189 Rochester, MN, 55903 Attorney License No: 0155937 Telephone: (507) 280-1943 Email: steve(@rolschlaw.com (June 3 & 10, 2023) 229918