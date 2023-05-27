STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS S

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Kenneth Robert Fracassi, Decedent Court File No. 69DU-PR-23-153 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 20, 2023, at 1:30 PM a hearing will be held in this Court at 100 North 5th Avenue West Duluth, MN 55802-1285, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination ofheirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of David Fracassi, whose address is 1532 Iowa Avenue, Superior, WI, 54880 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: May 17, 2023 /s/ Dale Harris Judge of District Court Dated: May 17, 2023 Amy Turnquist Court Administrator Debra Thorstensen. Deputy Attorney for Petitioner Jacob J. Brodin Brodin Legal 2915 Wayzata Boulevard Minneapolis, MN, 55405 Attorney License No: 393569 Telephone: (612) 888-4542 Email: Jake@BrodinLegal.com (May 27; June 3, 2023) 227696