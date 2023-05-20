STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS S

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION In the Matter of the James A. Miner, Jr. Children’s Trust under Agreement dated June 26, 2005. Court File No.: 69DU-CV-23-1001 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS GIVEN that a Petition to Modify Trust, signed by Patrick J. Miner dated May 10, 2023 has been tiled with the Court. The Petition requests an order for the following relief: 1. Reforming the Trust to include the following Article Thirteen at the end of the Trust: Each trust, if not sooner terminated pursuant to other provisions of this instrument, shall terminate on June 25, 2095. In the event of termination of a trust pursuant to this provision, the assets of that trust shall be distributed to the individual then eligible to receive trust income. If more than one individual is then eligible to receive trust income, the trustee shall distribute the assets of the trust among those individuals in a manner consistent with the purposes of the trust as determined by the trustee in the trustee’s absolute discretion. 2. Granting such other relief as may be proper. 3. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted. The Court represents all persons in interest who are minors or incapacitated, or unborn, unascertained or whose identity or address is unknown and not reasonably ascertainable, and has determined that all other persons with an interest in the Trust are represented under sections 501 C.0301 to 501C.0304. IT IS ORDERED, that the Petition will be heard on June 20, 2023 , at 1 :45 p.m. by this Court via remote Zoom technology between the parties and recorded from, the Duluth Courthouse, 100 N. 5th Ave. W., Duluth, Minnesota. 1. Notice shall be given to all persons named in the Petition as having or as claiming an interest in the Trust. 2. Notice shall be given by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order for Hearing to all persons named in the Petition as having or who may claim to have an interest in the Trust, at their last known addresses by U.S. Postal Service at least 15 days prior to the hearing date, and Publishing this Notice and Order for Hearing one time at least 20 days prior to the hearing date in a legal newspaper of St. Louis County, Minnesota. Dated: May 16, 2023 /s/ Dale Harris Judge of District Court Attorney for Petitioner Jennifer L. Carey Hanft Fride, A Professional Association 130 West Superior Street, Suite 1000 Duluth, MN 55802 Telephone: 218-722-4766 Fax:218-529-2401 Attorney License No.: 218881 Email:jlc@hanftlaw.com (May 20, 2023) 225357