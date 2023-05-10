STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS S

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 69DU-PR-23-148 Estate of Albert H. Nephew II a/k/a Albert Henry Nephew II, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 6 , 2023, at 1 :45 PM , a hearing will be held in this Court at 100 North 5th Avenue West #320, Duluth, MN 55802, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, March 24, 2021, (“Will”), and for the appointment of John A. Nephew, whose address is 2145 Columbus Avenue, Duluth, MN, 55803 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: May 2, 2023 /s/ Mark Starr Judge of District Court Amy Turnquist / Debra Thorsten Court Administrator / Deputy Attorney for Petitioner Shehla P. Tauscher Taft, Stettinius & Hollister, LLP 80 South 8th Street, Suite #2200 Minneapolis, MN, 55402 Attorney License No: 25938X Telephone: (612) 977-8134 FAX: (612) 977-8650 Email: stauscher@taftlaw.com (May 10 & 17, 2023) 222601