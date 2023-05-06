STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS S

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.69DU-PR-23-149 Estate of Martin Charles Loesch, a/k/a Martin C. Loesch, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 13, 2023, at 1 :30 PM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 100 N. 5th Ave., West, Duluth, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Teresa Anderson, whose address is 6241 Quantico Lane N., Maple Grove, MN 55311 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal prope1ty, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT /s/ Mark Starr Judge of District Court Dated: May 2, 2023 Amy Turnquist/ Debra Thorstensen, Deputy Court Administrator Dated: May 2, 2023 Attorney for Petitioner Susan T. Peterson-Lerdahl Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd. 6900 Wedgwood Road, Suite 200 Maple Grove, MN, 55311 Attorney License No: 032159X Telephone: (763) 560-5700 FAX: (763) 560-0119 Email: speterson@.hennsnoxlaw.com (May 6 & 13, 2023) 221399