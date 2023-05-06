STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS S

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 69VI-PR-23-66 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY Estate of William I. Erickson (a/k/a William Irving Erickson), Decedent A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard remotely via ZOOM on June 12, 2023 , at 9:30 a.m , by this Court. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. Dated: May 2, 2023 BY THE COURT /s/ Michelle Anderson Judge of District Court (COURT SEAL) Dated: May 2, 2023 Amy Turnquist, Court Administrator Chelsea Opdahl, Deputy Attorney for Petitioner Sharma Foley Affeldt Bridgeview Legal Advisors, PLLC 601 Carlson Parkway, Suite 1050 Minnetonka, MN, 55305 Attorney License No: 034395X Telephone: (763) 710-0095 Email: sharma.affeldt@bridgeviewlegal.com (May 6 & 13, 2023) 221368