STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS S

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 69DU-PR-23-114 Estate of Julian Scott Davidson, Decedent NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE) Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Jean S. Peterson, whose address is 4440 London Road, Duluth, Minnesota 55804 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days for the date of issuance ofletters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. /s/ Dale Harris District Court Judge Dated: March 28, 2023 Dated: March 28, 2023 Amy Turnquist / Debra Thorstensen, Deputy Court Administrator Name Amy Kuronen LAW OFFICE OF AMY KURONEN, PLLC PO Box3459 Duluth, MN 55803 Attorney License No: 238867 Telephone: 218-464-1459 FAX: 218-520-3039 Email: Amy@amykuronenlaw.com (April 1 & 8, 2023) 210009