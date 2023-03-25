STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS S

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of SUSAN M. STEBNER, a/k/a SUSAN MARIE STEBNER, Decedent Court File No. 69DU-PR-23-112 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT OR DISTRIBUTION AND FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL EXEMPT ESTATE Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned. The Petition requests the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s last Will dated February 18, 2002, and separate writings under Minn. Stat. § 524.2-513 (“Will”). Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estate’s assets. It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on May 9, 2023 at 1:30 p.m., by this Court at 100 N. Fifth Avenue W., Duluth, Minnesota. Dated: March 21, 2023 BY THE COURT Dale Harris Judge of District Court Dated: March 21, 2023 Amy Turnquist/ Debra Thorstensen, Deputy Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Eric J. Lindstrom Lindstrom Law Offices 7600 Parklawn Avenue, Ste 444 Edina, MN, 55435 Attorney License No: 235283 Telephone: (952) 831-2363 FAX: (952) 831-7358 Email: Eric@LLOonline.com (March 25; April 1, 2023) 207043