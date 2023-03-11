STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS S

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Harold Eugene Buchwitz a/k/a Harold E. Buchwitz, Decedent Court File No. 69DU-PR-23-93 NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR REMOTE HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 18, 2023 at 1;45 p.m., a hearing will be held remotely for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, December 22, 2016, and for the appointment of Shelley Ryan, whose address is 2005 Forest Ridge Lane, Buffalo, MN, 55313 and Gina Brown, whose address is 5926 Badger Street, Monticello, MN, 55362 as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Please contact Court Administration at (218) 221-7041 to obtain instructions on how to appear for the hearing. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Co-Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: March 9, 2023 (COURT SEAL) Dated: March 9, 2023 BY THE COURT Leslie E. Beiers Judge of District Court Amy Turnquist / Debra Thorstensen, Deputy Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner John T. Peterson Johnson, Larson & Peterson, P.A. 908 Commercial Drive Buffalo, MN, 55313 Attorney License No: 195108 Telephone: (763) 682-4550 FAX: (763) 682-4465 Email: John.Peterson@jlplawmn.com (March 11 & 18, 2023) 202906