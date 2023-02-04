STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS S

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Steven R. Marshall, Decedent Court File No. 69DU-PR-22-19 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON AMENDED PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY An Amended Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Amended Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota, and died without a Will, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Amended Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing . If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. It is Ordered and Notice is further given that the Amended Petition will be heard on March 7, 2023, at 1:30 PM by this Court at Duluth, Minnesota. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. Section 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. 3. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default. BY THE COURT Dated: Jan 25, 2023 /s/ Dale Harris Judge of District Court (COURT SEAL) Dated: Jan 25, 2023 Amy Turnquist, Court Administrator Debra Thorstensen, Deputy Attorney for Petitioner Jerry S Ophoven Anderson, Ophoven, Stauffer & Jahn, P.A. 520 NE 1st Avenue Suite 1 Grand Rapids, MN, 55744 Attorney License No: 23087X Telephone: (218) 326-6631 FAX: (218) 326-9956 Email: Jerry@aoslaw.net (Feb 4 & 11, 2023) 188289