STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS S

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 69DU-PR-23-34 Estate of BRADLEY JOHN NIKUNEN, Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 7, 2023, at 1:30 PM, a hearing will be held in this Court via Zoom, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Nathan Raymond Nikunen, whose address is 705 N Boundary Avenue, Proctor, MN, 55810 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: Jan. 25, 2023 Judge of District Court Dated: Jan. 25, 2023 Amy Turnquist/Debra Thorstensen, Deputy Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Richard Baum Safe Harbor Estate Law 3240 Rice Street St. Paul, MN, 55126 Attorney License No: 237140 Telephone: (612) 615-9535 Email: Richard@safeharborestatelaw.com (Feb. 1 & 8, 2023) 184008