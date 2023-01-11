STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS S

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 69-DU-PR-22-485 In Re: Estate of Philip E. Fitzpatrick, a/k/a Philip Eastman Fitzpatrick, a/k/a Philip Fitzpatrick, a/k/a Phil Fitzpatrick, Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on Feb. 7, 2023, at 2:00 PM , a hearing will be held in this Court at 100 N 5th Avenue W, Duluth, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, July 13, 2021, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Courtney Fitzpatrick, whose address is 9304 Amberwood Court, College Station, TX 77845 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: Jan 3, 2023 BY THE COURT (COURT SEAL) /s/ Dale Harris Judge of District Court Dated: Jan 3, 2023 Amy Turnquist Court Administrator Debra Thorstensen, Deputy Attorney for Petitioner Jessica Timmington Lindstrom Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A. 225 South 6th Street, Suite 3500 Minneapolis, MN, 55402 Attorney License No: 0396055 Telephone: (612) 604-6567 FAX: (612) 604-6800 Email: jlindstrom@winthrop.com (Jan 11 & 18, 2023) 152626