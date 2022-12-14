STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST, LOUIS S

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST, LOUIS SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No, 69DU-PR-22-446 Estate of: Wendy Joy Clark, a/k/a Wendy J, Clark, a/k/a Wendy Clark Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing, If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on January 10, 2023, at 2:00 pm,, by this Court at St. Louis County Courthouse, 100 N. 5th Ave. W, #320, Duluth, Minnesota. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. BY THE COURT Dated: Dec. 1, 2022 /s/ Dale Harris Judge of District Court Dated: Dec. 1, 2022 Amy Turnquist/ Debra Thorstensen, Deputy Court Administrator Attomey for Petitioner Name: Paul V. Sween Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A. Street: 300 First Street NW City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912 Attorney License No: 107761 Telephone: 507-433-7394 FAX: 507-433-8890 Email: psween@adamsrizzisween.com (Dec 7 & 14, 2022) 128239