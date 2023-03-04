State of Minnesota County of St Louis Ju

State of Minnesota County of St Louis Judicial District: 6th Court File Number: 69DU-PR-23-48 Case Type: Probate In Re the Estate of Steve Jon Sterling Decedent Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirship, and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors It is ordered and notice is given that on March 21, 2023 at 1:30 (p.m.) a hearing will be held at 100 N. 5th Ave. W., Duluth, Minnesota for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of: Shelly Lynn Sterling at 5063 Reid Road, Duluth, MN 55803 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in: an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred BY THE COURTS /s/ Eric Hylden District Court Judge Name: Shelly Lynn Sterling 5063 Reid Road Duluth, MN 55803 Email: Clindbeck89@gmail.com Telephone: 218-428-1104 (March 4 & 11, 2023) 199632