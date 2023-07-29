STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS I

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS IN DISTRICT COURT SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Quiet Title Court File No. 69DU-CV-23-1473 Shawn Ringhofer, Plaintiff, vs. Ringhofer Brothers, a partnership; Alois Mark Ringhofer, a/k/a Alois Ringhofer, Jr., a/k/a Lois Ringhofer; Peter P. Ringhofer; Betsy A. Ringhofer; and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants. SUMMONS THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: DEFENDANTS ABOVE-NAMED. 1.YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is on file in the office of the Court Administrator of the above-named Court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no Court File Number on this Summons. 2.YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at: Gislason & Hunter LLP 2700 South Broadway P. O. Box 458 New Ulm, MN 56073 3.YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4.YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If YOU DO NOT Answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint. 5.LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6.ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. 7.THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in St. Louis County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows: The South Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (S½ SW¼ NW¼); and the South Half (S½) of Lot 3; all in Section 17, Township 53 North, Range 19 West of the 4th Principal Meridian, St. Louis County, Minnesota. The object of this action is to quiet title in the name of the Plaintiff. The undersigned hereby acknowledges that sanctions may be awarded pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 549.211. Dated this 26th day of July, 2023. /s/ Reed H. Glawe Reed H. Glawe #175559 rglawe@gislason.com GISLASON & HUNTER LLP Attorneys for Plaintiff 2700 South Broadway P. O. Box 458 New Ulm, MN 56073-0458 Phone: 507-354-3111 (July 29, Aug. 5 & 12) 245550