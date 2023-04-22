STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST LOUIS DI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ST LOUIS DISTRICT COURT SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Other Civil Burke, Inc. (seller of vehicle) Plaintiff, vs. Celina Nelson (buyer of vehicle) and The Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Driver and Vehicle Services Division Defendants. NOTICE OF MOTION, MOTION AND AFFIDAVIT FOR ORDER DIRECTING CHANGE OF TITLE TO A MOTOR VEHICLE (Minn. Stat.§ 168A.10 Subd. 1; 168A.25) Court File No. TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT AND THE COMMISIONER OF THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY C/O ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE PUBLIC SAFETY DIVISION, 445 MINNESOTA STREET, SUITE 1800, ST. PAUL, MN 55101-2164: NOTICE OF MOTION PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on May 18, 2023, at 4:00 PM via zoom before the honorable Leslie Biers, in court room number 1 the following location 100 N 5th Ave W in the City of Duluth, in the County of St. Louis in the State of Minnesota, l will move the Court for the following Order: That the Department of Public Safety, Driver and Vehicle Services Division, shall issue a title for the below mentioned vehicle, License Plat No. 988 TZZ, Vehicle Identification Number 3GYFK66N75Gl58858 that does not list Plaintiff as an owner of said vehicle. An for such other relief as the Court may deem just and necessary. (April 22 & 29; May 6, 2023) 215689